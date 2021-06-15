Obituary: Jason Tamburello
September 6, 1976 – June 9, 2021
Jason Tamburello was born in Denver Colorado on sept 6th 1976 to Greg and Anne Tamburello,
He passed away peacefully on June 9th, 2021. He is survived by his parents Greg and Anne, both his sister’s Danielle and Carmen, his wife Cassandra, his son Caden and Daughter Hailea.
Services will be held at ST. Mary’s Catholic Parish in Littleton at 6853 South Prince Street.
