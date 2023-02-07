Obituary: Jay Kaufman
October 22, 1953 – January 29, 2023
Jay Alan Kaufman born 10/22/1953 -1/29/2023. Jay was strong driven individual and dedicated to every thing he set forth to achieve. Serving in the air force in veitnam as a young man, to become a father of 2 amazing men Beryl Kaufman and Jared Kaufman .
He had a love for the out doors that most wouldn’t understand, from white water rafting, hunting,fishing, well the list can go on for ever as Far as climbing / all of Colorado 14neers.
Jay was a respiratory therapist at vvh for many years as well as Aspen Valley Hospital. Played a big roll in helping people in need for many years in the Valley. He had traveled for a good 6 years before he had to retire do to long foreseen issues with health do to Rymheumatoid Arthritis. Upon his retirement he grew a nack to help in the Colorado coon hound association, he loved his dogs. Finishing out his retirement in Dinosaur CO. Passed on a Sunday 1/29/23. He was a great man loved by many people and will be greatly missed.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.