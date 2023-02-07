Obituary: Jay Kaufman

Jay Kaufman

Provided Photo

October 22, 1953 – January 29, 2023

Jay Alan Kaufman born 10/22/1953 -1/29/2023. Jay was strong driven individual and dedicated to every thing he set forth to achieve. Serving in the air force in veitnam as a young man, to become a father of 2 amazing men Beryl Kaufman and Jared Kaufman .

He had a love for the out doors that most wouldn’t understand, from white water rafting, hunting,fishing, well the list can go on for ever as Far as climbing / all of Colorado 14neers.

Jay was a respiratory therapist at vvh for many years as well as Aspen Valley Hospital. Played a big roll in helping people in need for many years in the Valley. He had traveled for a good 6 years before he had to retire do to long foreseen issues with health do to Rymheumatoid Arthritis. Upon his retirement he grew a nack to help in the Colorado coon hound association, he loved his dogs. Finishing out his retirement in Dinosaur CO. Passed on a Sunday 1/29/23. He was a great man loved by many people and will be greatly missed.