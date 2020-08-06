Obituary: Jean Eissmann Edmonds

Jean Eissmann

Edmonds

August 13, 1941 – August 4, 2020

Jean Eissmann Edmonds of Battlement Mesa passed away August 04, 2020 from complications of scleroderma. She was born August 13, 1941 in Newark, New Jersey, and raised in New Market, N.J.. After a skiing trip to Aspen, she moved there in 1965. There she decided she was home.

She is survived by her daughter, Kadra. Her three grandsons, Gavin, Grady, and Quinn were the loves of her life. SHe is survived by two brothers, Carl (Jeanne) Eissmann, and Walter (Dorothea) Eissmann and one sister, Marjorie (Bruce) Pocock.

Jean is predeceased by her son, James (1998), and two sisters, Ruth and Alice as well as her parents, Walter and AliceEissmann.

In Dunellen High School she played the glockenspiel and cello and started the flag swingers.

She was a secretary, a ski instructor, bookkeeper, mother, farmer, real estate broker, business owner, author, girl scout leader, world traveler, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Active in her community, Jean was part of a hiking group, community concerts,and Kiwanis all in Glenwood Springs. In Battlement Mesa she was part of a pinochle club, a book club, and a knitting group.

An informal service for Jean will be at 10 am at Battlement Mesa Cemetary, on the corner of Underwood and Stone Quarry roads, on Friday, 8, 07, 2020

Brown’s Cremation and Funeral Services of Grand Junction is in charge of arrangements. http//www.brownscrematioservice.com