Obituary: Jean Gates Stephens
August 21, 2018
Jean Gates Stephens, 84 of Grand Junction passed away August 17, 2018, under Hope West Hospice Care.
She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Webb, Deborah Burford and Lynn Laramore.
Brother William Gates
Sisters Janice Muller and Janet Mayne
8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren
Memorial service on Saturday, August 25, 2018, 11:00 A.M., 1st Presbyterian Church, Grand Junction, Co
Memorial Contributions to Hope West or the 1st Presbyterian Church Grand Junction