Obituary: Jean Gates Stephens

Jean Gates Stephens, 84 of Grand Junction passed away August 17, 2018, under Hope West Hospice Care.

She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Webb, Deborah Burford and Lynn Laramore.

Brother William Gates

Sisters Janice Muller and Janet Mayne

8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren

Memorial service on Saturday, August 25, 2018, 11:00 A.M., 1st Presbyterian Church, Grand Junction, Co

Memorial Contributions to Hope West or the 1st Presbyterian Church Grand Junction