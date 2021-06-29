Obituary: Jean Holgate

Jean Holgate

June 20, 2021

Jean A. Holgate, a longtime resident of Carbondale, Colorado, passed away peacefully the evening of June 20, 2021 at Horizons Care Center in Eckert, Colorado.

She was born November 10, 1926 to Emory W. Hampton and J. Ruth Swisher Hampton in Carbondale, Colorado. At the age of five the family moved to Glenwood Springs, Colorado, where she

completed all her schooling.

In 1946 she married Darrell C. Ervin, who passed away six weeks later of polio. To this union was born a son, Thomas Darrell Ervin.

In January 1949, she moved back to Carbondale, Colorado after marrying Owen Holgate. Whom together they raised Tom and welcomed a daughter, Karen.

She was a dedicated citizen to Carbondale serving as Town Clerk from 1956 to 1974, Clerk and Treasurer for the Carbondale Sanitation District from 1958 to 1982, and Secretary to the Carbondale Rural Fire Protection District until retiring.

She and Owen moved to Eckert, Colorado in March 2005, and later moved to Delta in July 2007.

She is predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Owen Holgate. As well as her mother Ruth, father Emory, and sisters Ruth & Honey.

She is survived by her son, Tom Ervin (Martie) of Cortez, Colorado and daughter Karen (John) Vigil of Delta, Colorado. She is also survived by her five loving grandchildren: Jeffrey Groom (Amy), Steven Groom, Sara Welch (Jody), Jennifer Thaden (Rick), Chris Ervin (Staci), 14 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

She dearly loved her family and will be greatly missed.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.

