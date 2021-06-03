Obituary: Jeffrene Fowler
January 1, 1956 – April 8, 2021
There will be a celebration of Life on June 6, 2021 at 12:00 for Jeffrene. We will be gathering to share your memories, to laugh, to cry and remember a wonderful person who is greatly missed. It’s a potluck so bring your favorite dish. It will be at Davidson Park,, 715 Fir Ave. Rifle. Questions please call Julie Snyder at 970-309=6032
