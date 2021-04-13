Obituary: Jeffrene Fowler

Jeffrene Fowler

Provided Photo

Jeffrene Fowler

January 1, 1956 – April 8, 2021

Funeral Services for Jeffrene Fowler, 65, of Dickinson formerly of Rifle, CO, will be held on June 6, 2021. Time and location to follow.

Jeffrene Fowler passed away, Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Sanford Health in Bismarck.

Jeffrene Christine Fowler was born January 1, 1956 in Casper, Wyoming to Benjamin Warren and Avis (Chamberlain) Warren. She obtained her GED and worked for Lift Up as a Non-profit Coordinator for over 20 years. She was a dedicated worker and was willing to help anyone in need. Jeffrene enjoyed, sewing, fishing, camping, playing bingo and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children; Dustin (Dawn) Fowler, Vanna (Aaron) Brown; sister, Helen Freeman; brother Gerold Warren; grandchildren, Shyla (Adrian) Varela, Angel Ruelas, Valerie Ruelas, Farrah Rude, Miguel Ruelas, Aarianna Brown, Alexis Rush, Christopher Brown, Annalee Brown, McKenna Brown; great-grandchildren, Isabella Varela, Kingston Varela, Kaysen Jamgochian and Atticus Varela.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Avis and Benjamin.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at

http://www.stevensonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Stevenson Funeral Home – Dickinson