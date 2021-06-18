Obituary: Jeffrey Scott Riviere

Jeffrey Scott Riviere

Provided Photo

Jeffrey Scott Riviere

March 11, 1952 – June 10, 2021

Jeffrey Scott Riviere, of Chattanooga, TN passed away June 10, 2021 in his home after a heroic battle with pancreatic cancer.

Jeff was born in Oakland, CA. He attended school in Colorado Springs and Atlanta. He earned his bachelor’s degree in English from Vanderbilt University and later, his master’s degree in theology from Fuller Seminary. Jeff’s career was spent primarily in faith-based organizational leadership including several years as the associate pastor of Mountain View Church Glenwood.

With a deep biblically-based, fire-tested faith, Jeff was a source of wise counsel. A meticulous planner and an accomplished athlete; he loved to engage and inspire others, laugh, tell stories and share life.

Jeff is survived by his wife Beth Riviere; his daughter Rachel Fuller; step-daughters Kelly (& Matt) Firing and Megan (& JP) Stokes; his sister Kay (& Tony) Mohr; and a loving band of nieces and nephews with their spouses and children. He was preceded in death by parents Roy & Doris Riviere; sister Patti Rice; and son Robbie.

The memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church Chattanooga on June 19, 2021. Further details are on the Carter-Trent funeral website https://cartertrent.com/