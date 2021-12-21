Obituary: Jennie Cruz

Jennie Cruz

Provided Photo

April 5, 1921 – December 15, 2021

Jennie passed away peacefully, at the age of 100 and 8 months, at Heritage Park, Carbondale, Colorado. We thank the staff for the care that she was given.

She lived a long, happy life and was a big part of the Community. To her credits, she worked at many of our famous establishments: La Hacienda, Red Steer, the Riviera Restaurant. She was a staunch Democrat having met 8 Presidents, and, Jacqueline Kennedy and Bobby Kennedy. She was always a champion for the little guy, and probably, most notorious for taking on City Hall, and winning.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lupe, her children: Vera (Suazo), Priscilla (Vigil), and son, Ralph Cruz.

She is survived by daughter, Linda Harris (Brian), Granddaughter, Sarah Meisner (Jason), and Great Grand Children, Andrew and Morgan. Nieces: Anita Moulton, Stephanie Johnson, and Tonie Richards. And many Grand and Great grand children.

She will be buried at Rosebud Cemetery.