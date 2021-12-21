Obituary: Jennie Cruz
April 5, 1921 – December 15, 2021
Jennie passed away peacefully, at the age of 100 and 8 months, at Heritage Park, Carbondale, Colorado. We thank the staff for the care that she was given.
She lived a long, happy life and was a big part of the Community. To her credits, she worked at many of our famous establishments: La Hacienda, Red Steer, the Riviera Restaurant. She was a staunch Democrat having met 8 Presidents, and, Jacqueline Kennedy and Bobby Kennedy. She was always a champion for the little guy, and probably, most notorious for taking on City Hall, and winning.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lupe, her children: Vera (Suazo), Priscilla (Vigil), and son, Ralph Cruz.
She is survived by daughter, Linda Harris (Brian), Granddaughter, Sarah Meisner (Jason), and Great Grand Children, Andrew and Morgan. Nieces: Anita Moulton, Stephanie Johnson, and Tonie Richards. And many Grand and Great grand children.
She will be buried at Rosebud Cemetery.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User