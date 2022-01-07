Obituary: JENNIE SOWDER
August 3, 1926 – December 28, 2021
Jennie Sowder, a long time resident of Rifle, passed away peacefully at the age of 95. Jennie was preceded in death by her husband, Orval. Orval and Jennie owned and operated the Sowder Funeral Home in Rifle for many years. Interment will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver. Jennie is survived by her three daughters, Diane, Carolyn and Becky; 4 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
To share a special memory with Jennie’s family please visit http://www.newcomerdenver.com.
