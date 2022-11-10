Obituary: Jeremiah Yeakel

Jeremiah Yeakel

Provided Photo

May 8, 1929 – September 23, 2022

Jeremiah (Jerry) Yeakel passed away on Sept. 23, 2022 from a sudden illness at the age of 93. He was born in Antlers, Colorado on May 8, 1929 to David and Mollie Yeakel. He was the 2nd of 7 children and grew up learning to work hard on a farm. He kept that hard work ethic and creative problem-solving attitude that he learned growing up his entire life. Even in his 90s he took care of a ranch and cut wood by himself.

Jerry attended elementary school in Antlers and graduated from Rifle Union High School.

Jerry served as a Medic in the Army of the United States in active duty from 1951-1953 and then in the Army Reserves until 1956.

Jerry had a caring heart for those with handicaps or disabilities, as well as a great love of animals. He (along with his brothers and sister) raised a pet deer as a child which they took to school with them until they were told to leave it at home. He also gentled wild horses that others couldn’t get close to, and took care of neighbors’ and friends’ animals.

His life, like his mother’s, was filled with an amazing perseverance, and he was greatly influenced by her strength, kindness, and generosity.

He is preceded in death by his parents David and Mollie, brothers Dave/Dick, Walter, and John, and sister Mary.

He is survived by his daughter Laura, brothers Bob and George, many nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and nephews, as well as friends who knew him for many years.

You were one of a kind Jerry! You will be missed!