Obituary: Jeri A. Doran

Jeri A. Doran

August 7, 1931 – January 23, 2021

Jeri A. Doran passed away on January 23, 2021 at Mesa Manor in Grand Junction, Colorado, she was 89.

Jeri was born on August 7, 1931 in Baton Rouge, LA to the late Julius M. and Vera B. Allen. Raised in Baton Rouge, she graduated from Baton Rouge High School where her activities included dance, horseback and many social activities. She started her college education at LSU and graduated in 1952 from Louisiana Tech where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in education.

In 1957, Jeri married Richard D. Doran in Baton Rouge after a long distance romance of more than five years. Their residence in Wilmington, DE was their first of several that resulted in moves required by Richards’s career advancement in sales, marketing and management. During his assignment in the Baltimore- Washington, DC area they resided in Alexandria, VA where both Rick and Nancy were born. Jeri then ended her teaching career to become a stay-at-home mom. The third child, Jeffrey was born during their residence in Lancaster, PA.

Throughout her marriage, Jeri was involved in Junior League, Bible Study Fellowship, and PEA, as well as chauffeuring and attending the many activities of the three children.

After raising the children, Jeri began her career in sales first with Dillards, then Bullocks and Nordstroms Dept. Stores achieving many awards for her sales and customer service. Jeri then ventured out with her own business in Mary Kay as a consultant primarily to help her daughter achieve her first car. However her sales and customer service from the previous jobs paid off well as she became quite successful with her Mary Kay business. She built a strong customer base while living in Paradise Valley, Arizona and continued upon their move to Parachute Colorado. She also enjoyed the time it gave she and her daughter, Nanci, together including opportunities to travel. She was the Mary Kay Mom to all!

Jeri loved listening to Gospel songs and loved to not only study but sing about God’s grace, mercy, forgiveness and eternal promises.

Her favorite was played to bring her comfort on her last days …

“His Eye Is On The Sparrow”

She was an avid student of God’s word not only wanting to know her Savior but she truly lived it out loud. She always made a point of deeply caring for others as Christ would.

Jeri is survived by her husband of sixty-four years Richard Doran Sr.; daughter, Nanci

Cooley and her husband, Porter; son, Jeffrey K. Doran and his wife, Jodi; and daughter-in-law, Teresa Doran and six grandchildren, John Alderson, Nick Alderson, Travis Alderson, Patrick Doran, Elliot Doran and Jenna Shebor

She was preceded in death by her oldest son, Richard D. Doran, Jr and by her sister Arden Doherty and her husband Lewis.

There are no services planned for her at this time. Jeri’s family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Mesa Manor and HopeWest Hospice for the outstanding care that they provided. Memorial contributions should be sent to Mesa Manor, 2901 N. 12th St., Grand Junction, CO 81506-2811 or HopeWest Hospice, 3090 North 12th Street #B ,Grand Junction, CO 81506