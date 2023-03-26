Obituary: Jerrold Brown
November 15, 1957 – March 20, 2023
Jerry was 100% Colorado native. Born 15-Nov.1957 in Glenwood Springs then raised in Colorado Springs by Marvin and Pat Brown, graduated Wasson High School 1975.
Jerry was the first graduating class of Ski Area Technology 1980 Colorado Mountain College in Leadville and went on to complete a Marketing BSBA at CSU Colorado Springs. He was a jack-of -all trades, oil roughneck and miner in his younger days and graphic artist, historian, and scenic byway planner. His last career position was visual information specialist at Rocky Mountain National Park, Estes Park Colorado. Jerry spent his final years at the family ranch (Rockin B) in Teller County. He passed peacefully 20-March-2023 surrounded by family and friends. He will be forever in our hearts.
Jerry was a loving father, survived by his mother, son and daughter Micah and Morgan, his brother Dan, nieces and nephews Derek, Travis, Karlie and Kirstie, and service dog Hundley
Donations to the Rocky Mountain MS Society.
