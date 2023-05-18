Obituary: Jerry Cook
October 13, 1929 – May 14, 2023
Jerry Cook, lifelong resident of Rifle, Colorado, passed away on Mother’s Day 2023. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Dorothy Graham-Cook. He will be missed so very much by his friends and family. Survivors include his two daughters, Sarah and Paula, their husbands, Mark and Paul, five grandchildren, and 2 great grandsons.
