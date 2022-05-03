Obituary: Jesse “Chub” Squires
December 7, 1948 – April 26, 2022
Jesse “Chub” Squires was born on December 7, 1948 in Glenwood Springs CO and passed on April 26, 2022. He was married to Lowella “Oly” Squires on February 13, 1999 in Vernal Utah. Chub was an active member at the Rifle Elks Lodge, a Vietnam Veteran and will be greatly missed by all who loved him. Chub was a heavy equipment operator for many years. He enjoyed fishing, camping, horseback riding, and anything with wheels and a motor.
Surviving family members include his wife “Oly” Squires, daughter Jennifer Cera, Stepchildren Renae May, Roy Richardson, and Rhonda Noffsinger, Grandchildren Erin May, Dorian Noffsinger, Kaylynn May, Ethan Noffsinger, Grace Moore, Gryffin Richardson, Hunter Mozingo, and Colby Noffsinger.
Predeceased by his parents Jesse “Bob” Squires and Betty Squires.
Celebration of Life will be held on May 8th, 2022 at the Vista View Events at 4611 County Rd 237 in Rifle CO at 11:30 a.m. Guests may bring a dish for potluck lunch.
