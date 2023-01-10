Obituary: Jesse Hutton
July 19, 1958 – December 27, 2022
Jesse Dean Hutton passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 27th at 64 years old, following his three-year battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Pam, their four children, Courtney (Josh), Ty, Chad, Tucker, his parents Robert & Dorothy Hutton, siblings Sherry Marshburn (Pat), Michael Hutton (Lea Ann). Jesse was a loving husband, father, son, brother, the ultimate fun uncle to many nieces and nephews, and a special friend to many.
He was the youngest of three children & attended Rifle High School and received his Associate Degree in Electrical. He grew up working with his father at Hutton Heating & Sheetmetal and went on to own his own construction business as a general contractor.
Jesse & Pam celebrated 41 years of marriage. Throughout his years, Jesse served his community by assisting in Search and Rescue, coaching pee wee basketball and football, 4-H Archery leader, participating in Knights of Columbus & serving at the Catholic Church. He was a longtime member of the Rifle Elks Club and golfed for many years in the Rifle Creek Men’s golf league. He was a true outdoorsman and loved to fish, hunt, golf, scuba dive, travel, waterski and boat. Jesse did not know a stranger and shared his great humor with everyone around him.
A funeral service was held in his honor at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Rifle,
A summer celebration of his life will be announced later.
