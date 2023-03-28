Obituary: Jesse Robert Davis
– March 9, 2023
Jesse Robert Davis (77) better known as Bob or JBob – passed from this life into the hands of his Lord on March 9, 2023 at home surrounded by his family. Bob suffered a brain stem stroke. He was the son of Betty (Clagett) and Wally deBeque of Carbondale. Bob graduated from Roaring Fork High School in 1963, attended CSU in Fort Collins, CO and Mesa College before marrying Shari Hooton in 1965. Together they were blessed with children – Brad, Mark and Tiffanie.
Bob worked most of his life in the coal mining industry. He had a short real estate career but returned to mining with the people he enjoyed. He was a great husband, father, grandfather and friend. Anyone who knew Bob treasured his humor and quick wit. Bob also had an amazing memory.
A very special time of his life was when he owned a small part of the West Elk Cattle Allotment. Bob’s best days were when he was in the mountains on his horse with his Border Collie dogs. He and his dog Sport were in the finals at the Meeker Stock Dog Trials in one of the first years of that competition. Bob also assisted with the Hotchkiss Sheep Camp Stock Dog Trials.
Services will be held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 5th & Palmer in Delta on March 31 at 10:30 am. A Reception will follow at the Hotchkiss Elks at Noon with a light lunch, friendship, hugs and memories
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.