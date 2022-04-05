Obituary: Jessica Rene Rivers
December 12, 1986 – March 26, 2022
Jessica was born to Benjamin Rivers and Melissa McCawley in Baytown Tx. She unexpectedly died at her home in Rifle. She has lived in Texas, Tennessee, Arkansas and Colorado; having made many friends and had many great adventures. Those she left behind are her Father, Ben Rivers, her mother, Melissa McCawley, stepfather Ronnie Andrews, sisters Dara and Cheressa, and brother Eric. Grandparents Charles and Susan McCawely, many aunts, uncles and cousins. Her brother Blake precedes her in death.
A celebration of Jessica’s life is taking place on Saturday April 16th, 7:00pm at the gazebo at Lions Pond Park Rest Area.
