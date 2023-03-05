Obituary: Jill Morgan

Jill Morgan

May 7, 1961 – February 21, 2023

Jill Morgan passed away January 21st, 2023 from ALS. She died peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was 61 years old. Jill is survived by her husband Matt, her children Joshua (grandson-Matthew), Jannelle (granddaughter-Makayla), Shanna Huser (Chad & grandson Coltin), and Brandon (grandchildren-Jason, Bodhizapha, Maizy, & Zaden). Jill was the youngest of six children. She was proceeded in death by her mother, her father and her oldest sister, Linda Linn. Her surviving siblings are Bill (Judy) Leedy of Salem, OR, Mark Leedy of Arvada, CO, Bob (Delana) Leedy of Bonner’s Ferry, ID, and Laurie Wolzen of Palisades, NE, as well as many nieces and nephews. Jill was born in Westminster, CO to Bill and Ruth Leedy. At fifteen, Jill moved to Glenwood Springs to work at Okanela Lodge with some of her lifelong friends, where she met her husband Matt who was an owner of Elmer Glass. They married in 1979 and had four beautiful children. They moved to Silt Mesa where they built their own log home and had a small farm. Jill had a deep love for animals and for the mountains. She enjoyed gardening, hiking, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She used to say she needed a hundred lifetimes to do everything she wanted. After a study of the Bible, she came to realize the reality of living forever on an earthly paradise. Jill became a Jehovah’s Witness in 1996 and enjoyed her ministry teaching others about Jehovah and all his wonderful promises that He will fulfill shortly. Services will be held at the Kingdom Hall at 1022 County Rd 294 (7th St), in Rifle on March 11th, 2023 at 3:00 with a reception to follow at Highland Elementary. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that you make a donation in her honor to Jehovah’s congregation at https://www.jw.org/en/ or to the ALS Foundation at https://www.als.org/rocky-mountain .