Obituary: Jim Benson

Jim Benson

Provided Photo

Jim Benson

February 9, 1952 – April 24, 2021

Our kind, generous, loving, and cheerful Jim Benson, 69, went to be with Jesus on Saturday, April 24, 2021 after a motorcycle accident near Grand Junction. He would want people to know that the day was glorious, the sights were beautiful, lunch was delightful, and he was with friends, enjoying God’s creation and living life to the fullest. We are thankful that he died quickly, without pain, and is now with his beautiful bride, Mary Benson, who preceded him in death in 2015.

James Arne Benson, the second son of Norman and Esther Benson, was born on February 9,1952 in Scobey, Montana. Jim grew up in the midwest with his older brother, Dave, and parents. He enjoyed track and field, basketball, hunting, fishing, and contributing to his family’s church. After earning a degree in Biology at Concordia College, he headed to Lutheran Bible Institute where he met the love of his life, Mary McCune. Jim and Mary married on June 24th, 1978, and they shared their love of life and the Lord as youth directors in Poulsbo, WA. In 1980, Jim and Mary moved to Moorhead, MN, and finished up their Elementary Education degrees at Concordia College. They settled in Larimore, ND in 1982 where Jim started his love for teaching and bus driving. They welcomed three children to the world, Jacob, Sarah and Chris. In 1988, Jim moved his family to beautiful Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

Glenwood has been home for over 32 years. Jim blessed the lives of his students, their families and his co-workers. His deep faith, contagious smile, and unparalleled optimism, were hallmarks of his character. Jim will forever be remembered for his remarkable ability to connect with others, his cheerful waves as a bus driver, and his trademark guitar playing and overnight field trips he shared with all his students. Outside of his career Jim continued to serve the mission he loved: sharing the hope of Jesus with young and old.

Jim is survived by his children Jacob (Amanda) Benson, and grandsons, Noah, James, and Caleb of Fort Collins, Sarah (Matt) Clayton and grandchildren Ellie and Jack of Rifle and Chris (Melissa) Benson and grandson Luke with a granddaughter on the way in June of Glenwood Springs, his brother, Dave Benson and his four sons and their families, as well as numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

The family encourages those that want to honor Jim to continue his legacy of generosity by taking time to serve others, get to know someone deeper, or give of your time and resources to share the love of Jesus.

A service in Jim’s memory will be held at Glenwood Springs High School on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to a ministry Jim loved and served faithfully, Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Donate online through the Glenwood/Vail Valley Representative at https://my.fca.org/zachariahherr or make check payable to FCA and send to 172 N 7th St, New Castle, CO 81647.