Obituary: Jim Gerloff

Jim Gerloff

Jim Gerloff of Rifle, Colorado, passed away on February 19, 2020, at 72 years of age.

A native of Dolton, Illinois, Jim graduated from Thornridge High School in 1965 before enlisting in the United States Army. He served with the 101st and 173rd Airborne Division while in Vietnam between 1966 and 1972, where he earned his Combat and Infantryman Badge, two Bronze Stars, and the Purple Heart. During his stay at Walter Reed Hospital, he met and married his love, and his nurse, Margaret “Marge” Coryell. After being honorably discharged, they returned to Dolton where they raised their four children. In their retirement years, Jim and Marge relocated to Rifle, Colorado.

Jim will always be remembered as a coach and inspiration to numerous people through his involvement with Dolton Boys Baseball League, Dolton Bears Football, and the Dolton Falcons Wrestling Club. Jim served in numerous organizations including the Vietnam Veterans of America, Veterans of Foreign Wars, The American Legion, Vet Works, The Paralyzed Veterans of America, the Shriners, and the Organization of Freemasonry, in which he was proud to have been in 32 Degree Scottish Rite Mason.

After morning coffee with his friends, Jim would spend most days at the golf course. He also enjoyed working around the house and refurbishing old furniture. He had an infectious laugh and loved telling stories with his friends and family.

Jim is survived by his wife, Marge; three sons, Jason (Jill), Jim (Amy), Matthew (Jen); Daughter, Kristin (Damen) Clifford; Twin brother, Gene (Karen), and sister, Sandy (Doug) Parylak. Jim will always be loved and missed by his seven grandchildren, Mackenzie, Alexa, Ella, Reese, Jack, Erica, and Matthew, and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be scheduled for March. Memorial donations in memory of Jim can be made to the Masonic Lodge in Rifle, Co, or any Veterans organization.