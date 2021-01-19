Obituary: Jim Nelson

Jim Nelson

Provided Photo

Jim Nelson

July 25, 1940 – January 11, 2021

Jim Nelson died on January 11, 2021 with his wife Mary and his daughter Wendy holding his hands. Memorial donations can be sent to:

right2breathe.org

via the donation page or mailed to:

Right2Breathe

P.O. Box 4222

Warren, NJ 07059

The donations will go toward a new program that will be set up in the honor of Uncle Jim and Aunt Mary

(Applications for the position of Garfield County Alligator Control Warden are being accepted)