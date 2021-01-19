Obituary: Jim Nelson
July 25, 1940 – January 11, 2021
Jim Nelson died on January 11, 2021 with his wife Mary and his daughter Wendy holding his hands. Memorial donations can be sent to:
right2breathe.org
via the donation page or mailed to:
Right2Breathe
P.O. Box 4222
Warren, NJ 07059
The donations will go toward a new program that will be set up in the honor of Uncle Jim and Aunt Mary
(Applications for the position of Garfield County Alligator Control Warden are being accepted)
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.