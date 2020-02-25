Obituary: Jimmy Gale Shira Shira

Jimmy Gale Shira Shira

Provided Photo

Jimmy Gale Shira April 4, 1941 – February 22, 2020

Jimmy “Jim” Gale Shira long time resident of Rifle passed away February 22, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born April 4, 1941 in Dolores County, Colorado. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 51 years and their 6 children, Charlie Turner, Rick Shira, Pilar Grabe, Rene Jasper, Dustin Shira, Kimberly Young and 17 grandchildren: as well as his sister Nadine Baldwin and brother Danny Shira. Jim enjoyed the great outdoors, fishing, hunting, and rafting. Jim was an active member of the community always lending a helping hand or a warm smile, treating each person with dignity and respect. Jim will forever be remembered as being a faithful baptized witness of Jehovah God. Jim focused his time on helping other come to know Jehovah and his promise of living on paradise earth forever. Please join us in celebrating his life Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses 1022 E. 17th Street, Rifle, CO 81650. Jw.org