Obituary: Jimmy Lee Arnett

Jimmy Lee Arnett

Jimmy Lee

Arnett

December 24, 1960 – February 2, 2021

Jimmy Lee Arnett passed away in his home in Rulison, CO on Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021. Jimmy was born in Grand Junction, CO on December 24, 1960. Jimmy was an outdoorsman, who loved fishing, Jeeping and camping. He is survived by his son Kodie, daughter Samantha, granddaughters Zoey and Ellie, Father Bob, stepmother Helen, and siblings Patty, Davey, Diana, Bill, Ed, and Leta.

“I have tried to live my life so that my family would love me, and my friends respect me. The others can do whatever the hell they please.” – John Wayne

The celebration of life with be held on Saturday, February 27th at 1pm at New Life Church in Rifle, CO.