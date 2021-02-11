Obituary: Jimmy Lee Arnett
Arnett
December 24, 1960 – February 2, 2021
Jimmy Lee Arnett passed away in his home in Rulison, CO on Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021. Jimmy was born in Grand Junction, CO on December 24, 1960. Jimmy was an outdoorsman, who loved fishing, Jeeping and camping. He is survived by his son Kodie, daughter Samantha, granddaughters Zoey and Ellie, Father Bob, stepmother Helen, and siblings Patty, Davey, Diana, Bill, Ed, and Leta.
“I have tried to live my life so that my family would love me, and my friends respect me. The others can do whatever the hell they please.” – John Wayne
The celebration of life with be held on Saturday, February 27th at 1pm at New Life Church in Rifle, CO.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.