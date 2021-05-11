Obituary: Joan Anna May Coryell

Joan Anna May Coryell

Provided Photo

Joan Anna May

Coryell

April 2, 1939 – March 16, 2021

Joan Anna May Coryell was born on April 2nd, 1939 in Brooklyn, New York. She passed away at her home in Denver, Colorado on March 16th, 2021 after a short but courageous battle with pneumonia and COVID-19.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband Charles “Bob” Coryell. She is survived by her children Marty Coryell, Margie Caldwell (husband Pete), Mike Coryell (wife Becky), and Mary Moore (husband Mark). She is also survived by her grandchildren Nick Daniels, Breanna Caldwell, Vanessa Coryell, Vincent Coryell, Morgan Moore, Mason Moore; her great-grandchild Natalie Coryell and Scooter, her dog.

She was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York before moving to Hollywood, Florida to attend nursing school. While in Florida, Joan met her husband Bob, where they were married. Joan and Bob then moved to Glenwood Springs, Colorado and raised their family.

Joan moved to Denver in 1982 and continued her registered nursing career. She retired from Swedish Medical Center as a cardiac nurse after 45+ years. Even after her retirement she continued to connect with her fellow nurses through lunch dates and throughout the years.

Joan’s hobbies included bowling, knitting, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchild. She could be found at Monaco Lanes on Wednesday evenings bowling with her family and friends. Knitting sweaters and blankets was her most treasured talent. Every family member was blessed to have some of her knitted sweater and blanket creations.

You could often find Joan at various bowling tournaments, dance recitals and shows, sporting events, and more, of her grandchildren. Each one of her grandchildren and great-grandchild were special to her and she made sure they knew how much they were loved.

Joan has been reunited with Bob, her parents, and her beloved dogs Star, Unique, Scooby, Sadie and Elroy in Heaven. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Private Services will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery on May 17th at 1:00pm with family members only.

A Celebration of Life and reception will follow at 3:00pm at the home of Pete and Margie Caldwell.