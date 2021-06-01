Obituary: Joan Elizabeth Trujillo

Joan Elizabeth

Trujillo

May 21, 1930 – May 15, 2021

Joan Trujillo, former resident of Parachute, Co passed away on May 15 surrounded by family. Joan was born to Abel and Joyce Audin. Joan was married to Joe Trujillo for 64 years. Joan enjoyed spending time with her family.

Joan is survived by children, grandsons and great-grandchildren.

Services and internment will be held at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Co