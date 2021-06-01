Obituary: Joan Elizabeth Trujillo
Trujillo
May 21, 1930 – May 15, 2021
Joan Trujillo, former resident of Parachute, Co passed away on May 15 surrounded by family. Joan was born to Abel and Joyce Audin. Joan was married to Joe Trujillo for 64 years. Joan enjoyed spending time with her family.
Joan is survived by children, grandsons and great-grandchildren.
Services and internment will be held at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Co
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User