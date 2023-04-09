Obituary: Joan I. McDonald
November 16, 1932 – March 27, 2023
Joan McDonald passed away peacefully March 27th 2023. She was 90, born November 16, 1932 in Glenwood Springs. She graduated from Garfield County HS where she earned a “letter” in Glee-Club (nomination by Patsy Guadnola). A life-long resident of Glenwood, Joan grew up at 918 Blake; in 1951 her family moved to 107 Polo Rd where she lived until 1990. She purchased a Holiday House condominium where neighbors described Joan as “a force” at the complex, very organized, and a wonderful neighbor. In June 2021 Joan moved to the New Castle home of her great friends: Jeanne Hudson & David Carlson.
Joan worked in the Garfield County Treasurer’s Office her entire adult life. She knew most of the homeowners in the county ‘by name’. She was a faithful member of St Stephen Catholic Church, a choir-member and a volunteer to help put-on dinners for the visiting Archbishop every few months. Even as she became home-bound, Joan continued to pray and receive the sacraments.
She was preceded in death by her mother Bernice Kilkenny McDonald and father, Wayne McDonald. On April 13th at 9:30 am, a Rosary will be said with Funeral Mass immediately following at St Stephen Catholic Church, then burial at Rosebud Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to St Stephen Catholic School in Glenwood Springs.
