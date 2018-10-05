Obituary: Joan Marie Bond

Joan Marie Bond, 72, of New Castle, Colorado, passed away September 30, 2018.

Joan was born in Anchorage, Alaska to Omer W. And Opal J. (Moore) Enloe. Joan lived in New Castle, Colorado, from 1977 until her passing. She is survived by her children, Damon Bond, Ashlie (Bond) Villers, their spouses, and grandchildren. Also by her brother, Jerry K. Enloe of Cassville, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Larry and Lyle Enloe.

A Celebration of Life will take place at Sonlight Foursquare Christian Church in Glenwood Springs, Colorado at a date TBD.