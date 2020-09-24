Obituary: Joan Rauwerdink
May 9, 1943 – September 4, 2020
Loving grandmother, mother, daughter, sister, wife, Joan passed away peacefully on Friday September 4, 2020, surrounded by her sons in Grand Junction, CO. Leaving behind six grandchildren Avery, Ella, Michael, Ana, Kaity, and Tim. They were her world. Every picture they gave her a masterpiece forever cherished. Any school event or sport, something she never missed. Three sons she proudly raised; Bob, Doug, and Erik. Their wives Kathy, Kathy, and Jessie. She was the nucleus of our family; holidays, traditions, and togetherness. Preceded in death by her husband Henk and brother Don. Instead of flowers, please devote your charitable efforts to Hope West at hopewestco.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User