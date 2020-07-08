Obituary: Joanne Branham

Joanne Branham

Joanne Mae (Boorom) Branham, was born April 6, 1938 in Laramie Wyoming and passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020 at her home in Sequim, Washington at the age of 82. She was born to Richard “Mack” Boorom and Emma Farnik Boorom. She spent most of her life in Colorado, first in Snyder Colorado and then near New Raymer Colorado. Later, after her father died, her mother moved the family to Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Joanne graduated from high school there. She worked at the County Extension Office where she met Dave Branham whom she married in 1959. They moved to Idaho Springs where they raised their 4 children. Joanne worked at different secretarial jobs, and jobs at the high school so she could be home after school for her children. When Dave retired, they moved to Port Townsend, Washington and lived there for 16 years. They then moved to Sequim, Washington. Her family, both close and extended, was her passion. She loved keeping in touch with them and enjoyed family get togethers even when it was hard for her to attend. She was musically gifted; playing the piano, guitar, banjo, as well as the bells with the Trinity United Methodist Church Bell Choir. She encouraged her children and grandchildren to play a musical instrument and loved all types of music. She was an accomplished artist in both portrait and landscapes. Painting many pictures that her extended family cherish. She enjoyed researching genealogy, traveling with Dave, and walking her little dog Marie. Going anywhere with her was interesting. She did not see anyone as a stranger, so consequently she would strike up a conversation with anyone. “Everyone has a fascinating story to tell, you just need to get them to tell it”, she said one time. She spoke her mind and was an excellent listener. If you went to her for sympathy, she would give it, but also a dose of practical reality which is so often needed. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. When we were growing up, dinner was our favorite time. Not only was she a great cook, she encouraged us to share our day and talk about our problems. There was a lot of laughter at the meals. She warmly welcomed any of our friends who happened to be there at meal time, as well as was willing to lend them an ear to listen to them or a shoulder to cry on if needed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dave Branham, son Alan Branham, and sister Phyllis (Boorom) Lane, and brother Richard Boorom. She is survived by her great Aunt Anna Farnik Hastings (99 years old), sister Mary Llewelyn, Tim (son) and Mickey Branham, Jim (son) and Jeanene Branham, Jeanne (daughter) and Bob Branham-Wiechert, Charlotte (daughter-in-law) Branham, her 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.