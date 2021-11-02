Obituary: JoAnne C. Mayer

June 28, 1938 – September 22, 2021

JoAnne was born in Chicago, Illinois to Paul and Mildred Coffman. Her family lived in Villa Park and Lake Bluff before moving to Pennsylvania. She attended high school in Edinboro, PA where she was a cheerleader and sang in the choir.

She attended college at Penn State where she continued her love of singing, traveling Europe with the Chapel Choir. She excelled at her studies and graduated in 1960, majoring in math and science.

After college she began teaching in New Jersey and married a fellow educator, Tony Fotiu. In 1962 JoAnne gave birth to Kim.

After divorcing, JoAnne started her career as a pioneer for women in computer science. She worked for Bell Labs (AT&T), Ohio Bell, and then moved to California to work for IBM. She taught adults wishing to have a career in the growing field of data processing, at IBM and several colleges. JoAnne moved into administration and accepted a position as Director of Data Processing at Mt. San Antonio College. She was Department Chair and wrote their curriculum. She co-authored a book of computer terminology. Later she was also Director of Data Processing at Palomar College in San Marcos, CA.

During her time at Mt. San Antonio College she met the love of her life, Dr. Dennis Mayer. They were married in 1972. Together they continued careers, blended a family, and traveled the world. JoAnne and Denny were full of life, laughter and love during their 38 year marriage until Dennis’ passing in 2010. They loved their family and friends and were constantly on the go. They shared a passion for education and public service.

After JoAnne “retired”, she threw herself into supporting Denny in his work as president of Mt. San Jacinto College, and then Colorado Mountain College. They loved Colorado and their time at CMC was particularly meaningful to both of them. She drove Denny around the state as they visited each campus. She was his hostess on call, advisor, partner and counselor.

Even in light of her impressive career contributions, her family most treasured her roles as wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother. Her warmth, never failing sense of humor, compassion, and loving dedication to family has impacted us all and contributed to the best in each of us. We love you Mom.

We would like to express our gratitude to Columbine Caregivers in Grand Jct. and Charter Home Care & Hospice in Loveland. Their care and support allowed Mom to live her life at home surrounded by family.