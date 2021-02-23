Obituary: Joanne G. Fowkes
Fowkes
August 14, 1930 – February 18, 2021
Joanne G. Fowkes of Parachute, Colorado passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on February 18th, 2021, at age 90.
Joanne was born to Louis and Anna Gray, on August 14th, 1930, in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
She met her husband, William Stanley Fowkes, shortly after High School and were married for 54 years.
Joanne loved working retail, and welcomed all into her home and treated them as family. She was passionate about rock gardening and had a strong love for her pets.
Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, Stan and her daughter, Cindy. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Linda (Don) Moore, William (Ron) Fowkes, Tim Fowkes, Heather Fowkes; 11 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.
Her Celebration of Life will be held at the Wellspring of Life Church in Parachute, Colorado on Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 at 11:00 am. She will be laid to rest beside her husband.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the Home Health and Hospice, 823 Glenwood Avenue, STE 300, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601.
