Obituary: Jodi Manera
Jodi Manera
June 29, 1970 – July 14, 2020
A Memorial service will be held for Jodi K. Manera 3:00 July 24th, 2021 at the CMC Rifle campus auditorium followed by a celebration at Centennial Park in the City of Rifle 5:00 to 8:00. Food will be provided at the Park by Gold Star Realty. Please join the family and friends for the service or for live music, laughter, and tears at the park.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User