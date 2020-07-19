Obituary: Jodi Manera

Jodi Manera

Provided Photo

Jodi Manera

June 29, 1970 – July 14, 2020 Jodi K. Manera June 29, 1970 – July 14, 2020 On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, Jodi Manera passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, after living with Ovarian cancer for the last seven years. Jodi was born in Wheat Ridge, CO on June 29, 1970 to Karen and Jerry Watson, and from day one her outgoing personality shined. An athletic, creative and funny young lady, she played many sports including soccer, softball, basketball and gymnastics, and competed in softball and basketball throughout junior high and high school. To Jodi there were no strangers and she developed numerous lifelong friends she remained in touch with her entire life. After graduating from Wheat Ridge High School in 1988, she attended Colorado State University and studied Marketing, which was a natural fit for her outgoing and vivacious personality. While at CSU, she met Chris Manera on a spring break trip to Mexico, and from that point on the two were inseparable. When Jodi graduated from CSU, she and Chris established themselves in Englewood, CO, with she as a Travel Agent and he as an engineer. They married on September 16, 1995, and moved to Rifle, both wanting to become a part of a tight-knit community. Along the way their community of friends grew through work and play. In 1998, they added to their family with the birth of Nicole, and three years later came Ashley, completing the perfect family. After her most important job of being a stay-at-home mom, Jodi worked in radio sales and realty, which she loved with a passion. She especially enjoyed working alongside her second family at Gold Star Realty. She always brought authenticity and humor to everything she did. Jodi was a huge fan of anything to do with athletics- competing herself, or supporting the girls or their friends throughout Middle and High School. Jodi loved to travel, especially to Mexico, Florida, and her most special place Lake Powell, which led to numerous family vacations, the most recent only a few short weeks ago. Jodi could be found lately driving her Jeep with dog, Oakley, and a big grin on her face. She is preceded in death by father, Jerry Watson, and grandparents. Jodi is survived by her husband Chris Manera; daughters Nicole and Ashley; mother Karen Watson of Rifle, CO; brother Jeff (Danielle) Watson of Billings, MT; various in-laws, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous friends from all aspects of her life. She was very involved with the Rifle Relay for Life Cancer Fundraiser, with her late father and the girls for many years. Jodi’s brave battle with cancer was an inspiration to many in the community. In her honor, please consider a donation to the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance at 1777 S. Bellaire St. STE 170 Denver, CO 80222