Obituary: Jodie Stegall

December 18, 1954 – August 5, 2020

Jodie Leann Steggall was born December 18, 1954 in Leadville, Colorado to Leonard and Eva (Woodward) Steggall. Shortly thereafter she moved with parents to Grant’s New Mexico, so that her dad could work in the mine’s there. Jodie started school when she was 4 years old. In 1959 Jodie moved back to Colorado and attended school in various places around the state. In 1970 she left home and moved to Erie, Colorado until her graduation. After graduation Jodie attended Beauty school then moving to Eagle in 1974. She worked in Vail doing private cleaning. In 2003 Jodie moved to Rifle and started working for the school district as a bus driver. She enjoyed fishing, gardening and the outdoors.

Jodie is survived by three children Leonard, Danny and Kimberlee who she loved dearly as well as her dog Chaco, along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 15 at 4:00PM at New Hope Church, in Rifle.