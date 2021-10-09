Obituary: Joe Costanzo
– October 4, 2021
Joe passed away peacefully at his residence with family present on October 4, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. He was born to Melvin and Margery Costanzo in Silt, CO and lived there all his life. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather, brother, and friend. Joe loved the great outdoors, hunting, fishing, and riding his side by. Joe is survived by his wife Bethann, children/stepchildren Kevin, Kip, Kyle, Kim, Terri Hanko, Paula Garb, and Monica Bush; brother John and sisters Judy and Jera; 19 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Margery Costanzo and stepdaughter Rona Fischer.
Please join the family for a Memorial Service on October 23, 2021, at 10:00 am at the Rocky Mountain Baptist Church at Rifle, CO.
Burial will be at the Skyline Cemetery in Silt, Colorado Cemetery immediately following the service.
