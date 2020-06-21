Obituary: Joe Kline

Joe Kline

Provided Photo

Joe Francis Kline passed away peacefully in Carbondale, Colorado, on June 12, 2020. He was 75 years old.

Joe was born to Victor Glenn Kline and Evelyn Elizabeth (Koons) Kline in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, on July 29, 1944. The family moved to southern California where he graduated from Gardena High School in 1963. Joe married Shirley Fay Fischer on Jan. 30, 1965, in Gardena, California. Their marriage was sealed in the Los Angeles LDS Temple in 1971. Joe and Shirley decided to make Carbondale, Colorado, their home in 1970. Joe and Shirley were devoted parents having raised five children: Michael, Daniel, Todd, Robin and Dean.

Joe worked in multiple industries throughout his career including sales/service, construction, real estate and mortgage broker. Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping in the outdoors of Colorado, tinkering in the shop, and participating in local politics. Joe was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and enjoyed serving and fulfilling his many church callings.

Joe is preceded in death by his wife Shirley and his parents. He is survived by his five children: Michael of Gypsum, CO; Daniel (Heidi) of Boise, ID; Todd (Ananyanee) of Champaign, IL; Robin (Carl) Anderson of Pleasant Grove, UT; and Dean (Cindy) of New Castle, CO. Joe has 13 grandchildren: Eric, Jessica (Adam) Frye, Aaron, Cheryl, and Nathan Kline; Brianne (Deryck) Deno, Olivia, Caleb, and Emily Kline; Anannalea Kline; Rebecca (Ethan) Sorenson; and Brittany (Erik) Spindler. Joe’s posterity also includes 9 great grandchildren.

Joe was laid to rest in Evergreen Cemetery in Carbondale Colorado on June 17, 2020 surrounded by family.