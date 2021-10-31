Obituary: Joel Azoulay
February 20, 1948 – October 16, 2021
Longtime Thornton resident Joel L.P. Azoulay died on Saturday, October 16,2021 peacefully at home. Cremation has taken place and a service will be held on October 30, 2021 at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Paonia, Colorado. He was born in Gilman, CO to Lionel and Louise Azoulay on Feb. 20, 1948. He was a first generation American with his parents arriving from France just one month before he was born. He attended high school in Basalt, Co then enlisted in the Army serving two tours in Viet Nam then being honorably discharged as an E5 Sergeant. He then graduated from college with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting and Business Administration then was manager at City Market in Basalt for 20 years. He loved the outdoors including fishing and boating at Lake Powell, big game hunting, and attending car races at Bandimere Speedway. Joel is survived by his mother Louise Azoulay of Hotchkiss, CO; two daughters, Monica and her husband Gary Connolly of San Antonio, TX; Aimee and her husband Bryan Wilkens of Aurora, CO; their mother Elaine Azoulay (Stanberry) of Aurora, CO and one son, Joel Azoulay Jr. of Denver, Co; sisters Denise Sparkman of Basalt, CO and Cathy Shanteau of Hotchkiss, Co.; three Grandchildren Aurora Guzman, Nathaniel Connolly of San Antonio and Gavyn Wilkens of Aurora, Co; a great grandson Israel Guzman of San Antonio, Tx and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Lionel Azoulay and grandson Michael Connolly. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation under the Memorial Donation section at https://garysinisefoundation.org/give/.
