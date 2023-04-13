Obituary: Joel Shute
March 13, 1987 – March 17, 2023
Joel Thomas Shute was born to Steve and Lisa in Glenwood Springs on Friday the 13th of March, 1987. When still in diapers, he hiked most of the trail to Hanging Lake, then first skied at Sunlight before his 2nd birthday. Biking in Moab and his first 14er at age 10… this was a serious Mountain Man from almost his first breath.
He earned a Bachelor’s degree from CU in Environmental Sciences. A string of magical outdoors jobs from Colorado to Alaska followed. In 2017, he returned to work with his dad in GWS. On March 17, Joel and a couple of veteran local skiers were caught in a late-season avalanche outside of Marble. The other 2 were injured but got out.
Missing him are partner Ela Jaszczak of GWS, brother Aaron Shute of Red Cloud, NE; parents Steve and Jan Shute of GWS, and Lisa and Tom Boston of Louisville, CO; 3 grandparents and a large universe of family and friends.
Joel’s crew will tell stories at Ski Sunlight base lodge on April 22 at 2pm. More of his adventurous life story can be found at farnumholtfuneralhome.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.