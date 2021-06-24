Obituary: John Anthony Golman

John Anthony Golman

Provided Photo

John Anthony Golman

August 11, 1942 – September 14, 2020

John Golman was born in Lafayette, Colorado. He graduated from Centaurus (Lafayette) High School in 1960 and shortly thereafter joined the military. John served in the Air Force for four years. In 1963, he married his high school sweetheart, Linda DiGiallonardo. John, Linda and their two children, Kerri Lynn and John Aaron moved to the Western Slope in 1975, eventually settling down in Carbondale, Colorado.

A Celebration of Life will be held for John on July 31, 2021 at Sonlight Foursquare Church, 355 Mitchell Creek Rd., Glenwood Springs, Colorado from 1-4 PM. Light refreshments will follow the service. Please send inquiries to kerribinns@gmail.com .