Obituary: John “Bud” Strong

John "Bud" Strong

Provided Photo

January 3, 1929 – October 18, 2021

Bud, 92, of Rifle passed away peacefully at his house with loved ones by his side.

Bud was born while on vacation in Park City, Utah to John and Emma Strong. He was raised in Aspen and graduated from Aspen High School in 1947.

He spent his life in Roaring Fork Valley. He was an avid outdoorsman. His passion was management of spruce trees in National Forests. He was 3rd generation Aspenite, and 2nd generation logger, co-owning Strong Bros. Lumber with his brothers.

Bud loved life, spending time with family, he proudly wore Aspen Fire Department Badge #1 for 21 years. He served in United States Navy aboard the USS Shelton during the Korean War. He owned one of the first ski shops, Big Lift Ski Shack, under Lift One in Aspen in 1962

He was a member of Aspen Eagles, two time Exalted Ruler of the Aspen Elks and American Legion.

Bud married Byra Vay Shipp they had four children, later he married Florence Rockwood had two children and gained two step children.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Kenny, Mick, Emma Lou and Jeannie, daughters, Penny Lynn and Peggy, stepson, Chuck, grandson, Joshua Lea, and great-granddaughter, Morgan.

Bud is survived by his siblings Walter and Irene, his children, Becky (Ula) Strong, Tina (Mike) Deere, George (Leslie) Strong, Bonnie (Darin) Strong Grimm, and Suzanne (Bo) Bobo, ten grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, numerous extended family and friends.

Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 23rd at 1pm, at Buds house in Rifle. Aspen Fire Aspen Elks Lodge tribute will be November 13th at 11:30a at the Aspen Fire Department.

Great appreciation for all the caregivers that took care of dad.