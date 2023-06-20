Obituary: John Burtard

January 16, 1948 – May 24, 2023

On Wednesday May 24, 2023, John Ralph Burtard, a loving father, brother and son, passed away at the age of 75 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, CO.

John was born on January 16, 1948 in Boise Idaho. He was the oldest of ten. John is survived by his two daughters, JJ Burtard-Huffman and Niki(Brad)Day. His six grandchildren Kaily(Kyle)Nystom, Kaleb(Ashleigh)Huffman,

Kammie and Kayl Huffman, Emma and Josie Day and his great-granddaughter Payton Huffman. His mother Gertrude Burtard, partner Wendy Turgeon, siblings Gene(Linda)Burtard, JoAnnBurtard, Mary(Rocky)Whitworth, Rebeca Burtard and Jeff(Bambi)Burtard.

John was preceded in death by his father Joseph and siblings Louis, Jerry, Tom and Janine Burtard.

He attended school in Carbondale and went on working for Mid-Continent coal mine to help support his siblings. He worked in many other coal mines and ranches in Colorado. John raised his own livestock throughout his life and always had a faithful horse.

The last 23 years he spent happily working for the North Thompson Cattlemen, caring for their cattle in the high country. He loved his summers at cow camp. He was able to mentor his own grandchildren and many other young cowboys and cowgirls, guiding them to follow a similar life that had long been his passion.

His hard work, sacrifice, words of wisdom, stories of life experiences and his unique expressions will forever be cherished and REMEMBERED by all his loved ones.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life and reception to be held on August 19, 2023 1PM at McCabe Ranch in Old Snowmass