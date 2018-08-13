Obituary: John Curry

John Curry John Curry, 58, of Rifle, CO, passed away on July 21, 2018. Born in Menomine, WI to Conrad and Elizabeth (Betty) Curry, John lived in Colorado since 1984. John was known as an ace mechanic and enjoyed riding his motorcycle 12 months of the year. John's gift to everyone that he met was his quick and ever present wit. John is survived by sons Jeromy, Matte and John Michael Curry, Janie, Erica, and Stephanie Klyver, Brother Alan Curry, Sister Ruth Ann Parent of WI, brother Craig Curry of Glenwood Springs. John had many friends and adopted families, he will be missed by all.