Obituary: John E Colby
June 11, 1952 – January 5, 2022
John, living in New Castle, CO died at age 69 of natural causes in the comfort of his home. Our family is deeply saddened by his passing.
John completed his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration at Colorado State University. He owned Colorado West Upholstery in Glenwood Springs where he provided quality customer service upholstering home/business furnishings and automotive interior.
John had a deep passion for his children, God, skiing, traveling, camping, fishing, studying history, learning Spanish, and woodworking. He is survived by his eldest daughter, Carmen and his twin sons, Wesley and Kalen. We will miss him more than words can say.
We will be in touch with details on the memorial service in the future.
