Obituary: John Michael Schell

John Michael Schell

November 21, 1952 – October 26, 2021

John Schell 69 passed away 10/26/2021 from complications with Cancer. He died peacefully with his family by his side.

John was born in 1952 in Des Plaines Illinois, the son of Dr. Charles and Joan Schell. The 2nd oldest of four children.

After graduating from Maine West High School in 1970, John started working in the construction industry. After the passing of his younger brother Greggory in 1978, John got a call from a friend in Colorado who was in the construction business. Looking for a new start John moved to Vail Colorado in 1979 and started building custom residential homes.

Growing up, John had a love for the outdoors he learned from Hunting, Fishing, Camping and Scuba Diving trips with his father. In Colorado John was able to enjoy the solitude of the outdoors to the very most. John’s other passion was softball and he played many years on many championship teams winning multiple trophies for the player that he was.

In 1984 John married the love of his life Lynda Serritella who attended the same high school. John and Lynda started a family in Eagle Colorado, having three sons Bryan in 1975, Steven in 1986 and Kevin in 1989. John mostly enjoyed spending time with his family on road trip vacations or enjoying the outdoors.

He is survived by his Wife of 37 years Lynda, sons Bryan and his wife Angela and children Kaylin and John; Steven and his wife Brenda and two daughters Sofia and Layla. Kevin and his wife Sara. His older sister Barbra Mayo; His younger sister Terri Lewis; and numerous in-laws, cousins, nephews and nieces.

A memorial service will be held for John in Rifle at Rose Hill Cemetery on 11/15/21 @130.