Obituary: John Noel
March 3, 1960 – August 17, 2022
We’re heartbroken to announce the passing of John Palma Noel on 8/17. John passed away peacefully in his home. He’s a beautiful, gentle soul with a talent for music like no other. John is loved and missed greatly by his children, Jacqueline and Garrett, grandchildren, his siblings, and his friends in the valley.
Help us celebrate John’s life on Saturday, October 22 at WingNutz in Rifle. The memorial starts at 2 p.m. Friends are welcome to play a tune for him during open mic.
