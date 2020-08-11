Obituary: John Robert “Bob” Adriance

John Robert "Bob" Adriance

April 21, 1938 – July 25, 2020

John Robert “Bob” Adriance age 82, was promoted to glory passing away peacefully surrounded by his children on July 25, 2020. John was born to John Raymond and Mary (Blowers) Adriance on April 21, 1938 in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. John was the youngest of three children, with two older sisters, Gloria (Johnson) of Denver and Marilyn (Rippy) of Glenwood Springs. John lost his father at a very young age with his mother remarrying John “Babe” DeMaestri and moved the family to Southern California when John was 11 years old.

After graduation from San Pedro high school in 1956, John joined the United States Army in 1961. He served two years active duty and another four as a reservist before awarded an honorable discharge in 1967. In April of 1962, John married his “angel”, Sondra “Sandy” Williams in Redondo Beach, CA. A year later, they became parents of their first son, Keith William. Ten years later, they had their second child, a little girl named Jamie (Gibson). Finally, the family was complete with the arrival of baby number three, Jeanette (Olivera) born two years after that.

Once completing his military obligation, John acquired his barber’s license and began cutting hair in the city of Lomita where he and Sandy raised their family. Years later, John turned in his scissors and began a long career in whole-sale groceries at Smart & Final where he retired early due to injury in 1994. After the passing of his wife (May 2006), he relocated to Omaha, NE where he enjoyed a life of golfing and spending time with his grandkids Ian and McKayla.

John is preceded in death by his spouse Sandy, sisters Gloria and Marilyn. He is survived by his children Keith of Chandler, AZ, Jamie (Gibson) of Omaha, NE and Jeanette (Oliveira) of Orange County, CA. “Pa”, as he was affectionately called, leaves behind 12 grandchildren, Brittan, Ashli, Chelsi, McKinsi, Abbi, Kirbi, Courtni, Zachary, Ian, McKayla, Reagan and Stella. He was also blessed with nine great grandchildren, Connor, Beckett, Remi, Finley, Rory, Callahan, Rivers, Abel and Rhodes.

A celebration of life will be held at a later time in 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly ask that donations be made in John’s honor to the American Cancer Society.