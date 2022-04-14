Obituary: John Shettel

John Shettel

August 16, 1928 – March 30, 2022

John Shettel, 93, of Glenwood Springs, died on March 30, 2022 at Renew Assisted Living with loving family by his side of complications from Parkinson’s Disease. John rejoins his wife, Doris, who preceded him in death six months ago after almost 75 years of marriage. Born Aug. 16, 1928 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, John was the son of the late Paul and Viola Shettel.

Surviving John are his children, Bruce Shettel, Bob Shettel, Laurie Barber, and Chris Moser; grandchildren, Ben, Andy, Angie, Emily, and Cari; great-grandchildren, Daisy, Gemma, and Calvin; also his dear children-in-law, Joe, Judy, Lennie, and Becky, and former exchange student, Urs, and Kati and Hilary.

John graduated from Princeton Theological Seminary and was ordained a Presbyterian minister at the age of 22. During the next sixteen years he served as pastor for four churches in Pleasant Grove, NJ; Ridgway, PA; Glenshaw, PA; and Warwood, WV. In 1967 John moved to Kittanning, PA to begin the longest portion of his career as a director of Christian education for the Synod of Pennsylvania. In this general capacity he served various broad areas of western Pennsylvania for the next 24 years. In the middle of this interval he fit into his work schedule the required coursework and research to complete his Doctorate of Ministry degree, which was awarded to him in 1982 by McCormick Seminary in Chicago.

After 40 years of service as a Presbyterian minister John retired in 1991. He and Doris moved to western Colorado. There for the past thirty years they enjoyed a very active life—hiking with the 100 Club, worshipping at Rifle United Methodist Presbyterian Church, volunteering in their community, and being closely involved with their grandchildren as they grew up.

John will be remembered by his family, friends, and colleagues for his deep and well-informed interest in history, science, literature, classical music, and how to get humans to work well together—and for his kindness.

In addition to his wife and parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Shettel Jr, and his sister, Viola Crites. John’s sister, Joyce Snyder, of San Francisco survives him.

A celebration of John’s life will be held at the Rifle United Methodist-Presbyterian Church at 1:00 PM, Monday May 9th. Please consider donating to Habitat for Humanity in memory of John.