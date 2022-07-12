Obituary: John Tripp
July 28, 1919 – June 3, 2022
The family of John Tripp invites his friends for a Celebration of Life to be held at Sopris Park in Carbondale between 1:00 and 4:00 PM on Sunday, July 17. Limited seating will be available so think about bringing your own chair. Please try to park in one of the nearby free parking lots.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User