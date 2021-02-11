 Obituary: John vanTeylingen | PostIndependent.com
Obituary: John vanTeylingen

John vanTeylingen
John

vanTeylingen

January 21, 2021

Whether you kept us in your thoughts

and prayers, sent a lovely arrangement,

sent words of comfort, gave a memorial

donation, or helped out in any way,

your love and kindness brought

us great comfort and will

always be remembered.

– The John vanTeylingen Family

